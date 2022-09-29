Morgan Stanley Lowers Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target to $42.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Terminix Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Terminix Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

