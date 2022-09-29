Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

