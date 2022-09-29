Morgan Stanley Raises Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $46.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARQT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of ARQT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

