Morgan Stanley Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $180.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

