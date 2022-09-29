Morpheus.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,135.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

