MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR opened at €22.23 ($22.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.99. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of €43.29 ($44.17).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.