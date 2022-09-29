Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.40 on November 4th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £362.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,805.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 936.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,006.54. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 632 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12).

Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £304.30 ($367.69). In other news, insider Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £304.30 ($367.69). Insiders have acquired 240 shares of company stock valued at $227,390 in the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

