mStable USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.02 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,025,860 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

