M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 40.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

