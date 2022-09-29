Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Acquires 40,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 30,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa bought 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa bought 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Ignacio Novoa bought 11,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa bought 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Further Reading

