Munch Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,138.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Munch Token has a total market capitalization of $380,395.00 and $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Munch Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Munch Token Coin Profile

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official website is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Munch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Munch Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Munch Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

