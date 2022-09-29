My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00045825 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.01635701 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00035133 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

