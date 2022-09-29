MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $51.02 million and $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.75 or 1.00081034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081251 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.