MyNeighborAlice Market Capitalization Reaches $50.80 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $50.80 million and approximately $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00008671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

