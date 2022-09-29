Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.40.
Nabors Industries Trading Up 4.1 %
NBR stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $18,871,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.