NAGA Price Hits $0.0458 (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,353.18 or 1.00000476 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006709 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058500 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003332 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005593 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064171 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080692 BTC.
NAGA Profile
NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.
Buying and Selling NAGA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.