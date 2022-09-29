Namecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00598412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00598077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00253001 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009213 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.