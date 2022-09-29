NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.84. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.56.
About NanoViricides
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.