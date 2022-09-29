Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.