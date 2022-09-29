National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $779,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.