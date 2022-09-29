National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

National CineMedia Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.77 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.77.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

