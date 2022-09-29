National Express Group (LON:NEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $162.80

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 164 ($1.98), with a volume of 155075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.20 ($2.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

National Express Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.71.

Insider Transactions at National Express Group

National Express Group Company Profile

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £14,940 ($18,052.20).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

