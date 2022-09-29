Natural Farm Union Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (NFUP)

Natural Farm Union Protocol (NFUP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Natural Farm Union Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Natural Farm Union Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $687,038.00 worth of Natural Farm Union Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Natural Farm Union Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Natural Farm Union Protocol

Natural Farm Union Protocol’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Natural Farm Union Protocol is nfup.io. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Natural Farm Union Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFUP builds an integrated agricultural platform ecosystem of 6th industry and blockchain technology convergence. Producers and distributors, consumers and investors maximize each other’s utility, forming a virtuous cycle structure for each product.”

