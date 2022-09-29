Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Subramanian Sankar Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) VP Subramanian Sankar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Subramanian Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Subramanian Sankar bought 40,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00.

NAUT stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $265.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 504,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

