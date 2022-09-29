Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 35932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

