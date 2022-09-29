Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Neonode alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.