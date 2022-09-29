NerveNetwork Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $81,658.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 224,973,376 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

