Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.78 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $145.41 million and $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00275762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00141952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00758256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00598916 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 38,964,231,299 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is www.nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

