NEST Protocol Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $122,555.00 and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

