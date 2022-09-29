Netbox Coin Trading Up 91.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $161,332.54 and approximately $233.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 91.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039538 BTC.
NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
