Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $7,981,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

