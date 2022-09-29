Neutron Price Down 46.4% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Neutron has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $45,630.86 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

