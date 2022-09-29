New BitShares (NBS) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,106,438,618 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

