New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 17.7 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.40.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 59.15% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

