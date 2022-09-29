New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.30 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $876.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

