News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CWM LLC grew its position in News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $98,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in News by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

