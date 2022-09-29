Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

