Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEWT. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Newtek Business Services Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NEWT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.