NewYorkCoin Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $543,117.24 and $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00275054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins and its circulating supply is 143,767,458,901 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

