Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $785.45

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 785.45 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 785.45 ($9.49), with a volume of 24718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($9.97).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £757.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 920.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,073.51.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

