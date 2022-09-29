NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,823.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,823.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NXGPF opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. NEXT has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

