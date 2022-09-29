NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NEX stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

