NFTb Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

