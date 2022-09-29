NFTLootBox (LOOT) One Day Volume Hits $40,030.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $16,897.00 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

