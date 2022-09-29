Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.86 or 1.00079752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006682 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064424 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

