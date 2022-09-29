NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NKE stock opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.06. NIKE has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,330,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,202,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 184,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

