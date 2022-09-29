Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $513.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.22.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

