Nimbus Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,896.00 (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token
