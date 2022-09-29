Nobility Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.48 Million (NBL)

Nobility (NBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Nobility has a market cap of $2.48 million and $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nobility coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nobility has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nobility Coin Profile

Nobility’s genesis date was August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins. Nobility’s official website is nobilitytoken.com. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nobility Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nobility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nobility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nobility using one of the exchanges listed above.

