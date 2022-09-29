Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Down 2.2%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.17. 3,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 724,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.