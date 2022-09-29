Nord Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174,636.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $174,636.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nord Finance is nordfinance.io.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

